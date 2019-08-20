Man murders aunt, injures uncle

LAHORE: A man killed his aunt and injured his uncle over a minor issue in the Kotlakhpat police area here on Monday.

Police removed the body to morgue and started investigations into the incident. The deceased woman has been identified as Najma and her husband as Ijaz Butt. Police said accused Hassan exchanged harsh words with his uncle and opened fire. As a result, Najma and Ijaz Butt received bullet injuries. They were rushed to hospital where Najma succumbed to her injuries while the condition of her husband was stated to be critical. The accused fled the scene.

arrested: Lahore Police (Sadr Division) in its crackdown on criminals arrested 361 outlaws and recovered 25 pistols, bullets, more than four-kg charas and 726 litres of liquor.

SP Sadr Division Ahsan Saif Ullah had directed DSPs and SHOs concerned to take strict action against criminal gangs. Accordingly Sadr Division Police busted gangs and arrested their 14 members and recovered 5 bikes, 8 mobile phones, 14 pistols and three lakh and 81,000 rupees from them.

Sadr Division Police arrested 249 people in crackdown on wheelie doers. Police also arrested 32 people for kite-flying ban, gambling and other crimes.