Compensation announced for heirs of Dir blast victims

DIR: General Officer Commanding (GOC) Malakand Maj Gen Ijaz Mirza on Monday announced Rs0.3 million each for the martyred members of the former Amn Lashkar.

The GOC came to Dir a day later after the remote-controlled bomb explosion in Gomadand area of Upper Dir district in which four members of the committee were martyred and 22 others injured in the blast.

The GOC visited the DHQ Hospital in Dir and inquired about their health. He directed the hospital authorities to provide them with the best treatment. Gifts were also presented to the injured persons from the GOC.

Maj Gen Ijaz Mirza also met defunct Amn Lashkar head Haji Mutabar Khan and Haji Shad Muhammad Khan. He announced Rs0.3 million each for martyred and Rs0.1 million each for injured persons. The GOC directed to provide a vehicle to Mutabar Khan.

Talking to reporters, Haji Mutabar Khan rejected the reports being circulated in media that he had enmity. He said the enmity had ended. Mutabar Khan said that three suicide attacks were carried out on them in which many precious lives were lost.

He said that he had rendered sacrifices for the motherland. He added these sacrifices should not be belittled by making such statements. Meanwhile, the first information report (FIR) of the Gomadand remote-controlled bomb explosion was registered at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) against unidentified persons, sources said. They said that the FIR was registered under sections, 302, 324, 427, of the Pakistan Penal Code 3/4 PSA and 7-ATA.