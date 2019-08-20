GGAPC appointed exhibition adviser

LAHORE: Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) has appointed Gold and Gems Art Promotion Council of Pakistan (GGAPCP) as its regional adviser for the Pakistani market to promote its VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show 2019 among the Pakistani businessmen attached with gems and jewellery business, a statement said on Monday.

VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show Project Manager Elaine Ang announcing the appointment of GGAPC Pakistan hailed the performance of GGAPC Pakistan President Muhammad Ahmad in ensuring maximum participation by Pakistani jewellers during the previous shows and keenness of Pakistani jewellers to take full advantage of the new technology and designs showcased during the past exhibitions.

It is the third consecutive year that GGAPC Pakistan has been appointed for this coveted post by the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) since 2017, the statement said.

GGAPC Pakistan will be engaging serious jewellery businessmen to visit the four-day VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show 2019 being held in Dubai from November 13 to 16, 2019, it added.