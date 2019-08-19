close
Mon Aug 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
August 19, 2019

Gibraltar rejects US pressure to hold Iranian oil tanker

Top Story

A
Agencies
August 19, 2019

MADRID: Authorities in Gibraltar say they have rejected a renewed request from the US to not release an Iranian supertanker.

The vessel has been detained for over a month in the British territory for allegedly attempting to breach European Union sanctions on Syria. In a statement on Sunday, Gibraltar’s government said the ship would be free to go, as US sanctions on Iran have no equivalent in the UK or the rest of the EU.

The US had unsealed a warrant on Friday to seize the vessel, a day after Gibraltar lifted the ship’s detention. The vessel remains at anchor off Gibraltar, laden with 2.1 million barrels of Iranian light crude oil. A new crew is expected to arrive and sail the tanker to an undisclosed destination.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story