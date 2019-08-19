close
Mon Aug 19, 2019
CDA prepares to start development work in E-12

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2019

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is moving toward residential development after nearly two decades. CDA has issued tenders for development works in Sector E-12.

After a lapse of nearly four decades finally after efforts of last six months formalities have been fulfilled and tenders being floated on Monday.

CDA Management had announced in February this year to initiate development activities on stalled sectors. As a consequence the oldest stalled sector has been taken up first and development work shall now become a reality, A CDA official said. He said it would add to the housing stock available in the city as well as the country.

