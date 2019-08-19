close
Mon Aug 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2019

Cancellation of 12 teachers’ transfer flayed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) has demanded the School Education minister and chief minister take notice of the cancellation of transfer orders of 12 female schoolteachers.

In a press release issued on Sunday, PTU Central General Secretary Rana Liaqat said the cancellation of transfer orders of 12 schoolteachers and leavingtheir services at the disposal of CEO of District Education Authority (DEA) was grave injustice asthese transfers were made seven months back on merit basis.

He said the Lahore deputy commissioner had also approved the transfers as all rules and regulations were followed. Class-9 result today: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore, will announce the result of Class-9 Annual Examination 2019 on Monday (today).

The detailed results would be available on the board’s website www.biselahore.com while the candidates can also get their results through sending SMS on 80029. Similarly, the rest of the eight BISEs of Punjab will also announce the result of class-9 annual examinations 2019 today.

