Governor warns India against misadventure

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that any misadventure against Pakistan by India will prove destructive for India. He said that coward Modi had turned Kashmir into a jail and one soldier was deputed at every house there.

He said Pakistan‘s political and military leadership was on one page to protect Pakistan. “Kashmir is still the jugular vein of Pakistan and no power can make it away from us,” he asserted.

Chaudhry Sarwar expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation led by Parliamentary Secretary for Health Doctor Nosheen Hamid atGovernor’s House and talking to the media here on Sunday.

He said that India was doing new theatrics every other day to divert attention from Kashmir but today everyone, including the Security Council, was saying that Kashmir issue was to be solved according to the UN resolutions.

“I believe that India has failed in all its plans and it has no option but to resolve Kashmir issue according to the UN resolutions and 220 million Pakistanis are standing in support with Kashmiris and will not hold back from any sacrifice to liberate the Kashmiris,” he added.

The Punjab governor said that the intensity of human rights violations in Kashmir was unprecedented in the whole world but unfortunately the advocates of human rights and organisations were observing silence over it. The world powers should take immediate notice of the situation and push India to stop human rights violations in Kashmir and lift curfew, he urged.

He said that the declaration of Kashmir issue as an international issue by Security Council had put Indian dreams into coffin. India is aware of freedom sentiments of Kashmiris, therefore, India is afraid of lifting the curfew in Kashmir, the Punjab governor said.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that all the promises made by PTI in general elections under the leadership of Imran Khan would be fulfilled and the steps carried out to end poverty, inflation and other issues were exemplary.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the government took some hard decisions to lift country out of bankruptcy. InshAllah country will get rid of all crises, including the economic issue, he said.