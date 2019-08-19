Karunaratne’s ton leads SL to NZ Test win

GALLE: Captain Dimuth Karunaratne scored 122 as Sri Lanka chased down 268 for the loss of just four wickets to win the first Test against New Zealand at Galle on Sunday and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Karunaratne posted his ninth Test hundred along with enjoying a record-equalling opening partnership of 161 with Lahiru Thirimanne, who made 64, as Sri Lanka collected their first points of the World Test Championship.

Former captain Angelo Mathews chipped in with an unbeaten 28 as Sri Lanka finished off the game before lunch after the morning session was extended because only 22 runs were needed at the scheduled time for the interval.

Karunaratne enjoyed some luck on the way to his century, dropped on 58 at forward short leg by Tom Latham while wicketkeeper BJ Watling missed a stumping chance on the same score. He batted for over five hours, facing 245 deliveries, and hit six fours and a six.

Karunaratne said he was happy with his performance. “The last time I scored a hundred was a year ago. I had gone through 11 games without a hundred since then... During the tours of South Africa, New Zealand and Australia I couldn’t make an impact but when I got an opportunity today I cashed in,” he added.

New Zealand won toss

New Zealand 1st Innings 249 (Taylor 86; Dananjaya 5-80)

Sri Lanka 1st Innings 267 (Dickwella 61,; Patel 5-89)

New Zealand 2nd innings 285 (Wating 77; Embuldeniya 4-99)

Sri Lanka 2nd Innings

*D Karunaratne c Watling b Southee 122

L Thirimanne lbw b Somerville 64

K Mendis c Raval b Patel 10

A Mathews not out 28

K Perera c Santner b Boult 23

D de Silva not out 14

Extras (b6, lb1) 7

Total (4 wickets, 86.1 overs) 268

Fall: 1-161, 2-174, 3-218, 4-250

Did not bat: †N Dickwella, A Dananjaya, L Embuldeniya, L Kumara, S Lakmal

Bowling: Boult 9.1-1-34-1, Southee 12-2-33-1, Somerville 31-6-73-1, Patel 18-0-74-1, Santner 13-2-38-0, Williamson 3-0-9-0

Result: Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka)

Umpire: Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth (England). TV Umpire: Bruce Oxenford (Australia). Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)