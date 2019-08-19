Four die in Romanian hospital attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BUCHAREST: Four people have died and nine were injured after being attacked by a patient in a psychiatric hospital, Romanian press reports said on Sunday.
They said a 38-year-old man who had admitted himself to the hospital in Sapoca, northeast of the capital Bucharest, entered a treatment room and attacked other patients with a transfusion stand.
Three of the patients suffered head injuries and died at the scene while a fourth died later in hospital, the reports said. Among the nine injured in the attack, two were in a coma, they added. "Everything happened in less than a minute," hospital director Viorica Mihalascu was quoted as saying. "This patient was admitted on a normal surveillance level. His symptoms did not give an indication that a tragedy was imminent," she told Antena 3 television station.
BUCHAREST: Four people have died and nine were injured after being attacked by a patient in a psychiatric hospital, Romanian press reports said on Sunday.
They said a 38-year-old man who had admitted himself to the hospital in Sapoca, northeast of the capital Bucharest, entered a treatment room and attacked other patients with a transfusion stand.
Three of the patients suffered head injuries and died at the scene while a fourth died later in hospital, the reports said. Among the nine injured in the attack, two were in a coma, they added. "Everything happened in less than a minute," hospital director Viorica Mihalascu was quoted as saying. "This patient was admitted on a normal surveillance level. His symptoms did not give an indication that a tragedy was imminent," she told Antena 3 television station.