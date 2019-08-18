close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
AFP
August 18, 2019

Bayern sign Cuisance

Sports

BERLIN: Borussia Moenchengladbach confirmed on Saturday that they had sold French midfielder Mickael Cuisance to Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich. Bayern had announced on Friday evening that Cuisance, 20, had undergone a medical in Munich. Gladbach confirmed Saturday that the transfer was complete. The move comes on the same weekend that Bayern confirmed the likely arrival of Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho on loan and said that they would put their interest in injured Manchester City winger Leroy Sane on ice.

