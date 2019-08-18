Miley keen to develop tennis in Asia: PTF chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Salim Saifullah Khan has found David Miley of Ireland - one of contenders for the International Tennis Federation (ITF) President post as having urge to uplift the game in Asia, saying meeting with him was very fruitful.

Miley is on whirlwind tour of Asia to gather support for his credential for the key post. “Miley was very concerned about the Asian tennis, saying nothing had been done in the past to develop the game in the most populous continent of the world. He has the required urge to do a lot for Asia if he wins the election,” Salim Saifullah said while referring to his meeting with the visiting ITF presidential candidate. Miley has the experience of working in the ITF for over two decades and considered as one of the favourites for the ITF post. It is for the very first time that the sitting president ITF faces a three-pronged challenge in elections set to be held on September 27. Never before in the history of ITF a sitting president seeking re-election to the office, faces such a tough competition.

Besides sitting President David Haggerty (USA) and Miley, Anil Khanna (India) and Ivo Kaderka (CZE) and others running for the key post.

“Miley definitely looks a practical man and his concern for the Asian tennis is really welcoming. He has got big plans for Asian tennis which if implemented and get the required support from the ITF could well turned out to be the beginning of new area for the continent,” Salim Saifullah said. Miley visited the PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad, where he met secretary PTF Col (rtd) Gul Rehman and Asim Shafik, National Development Director (PTF). He was briefed about PTF’s different development programmes including Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI), Coaches Education Programme and the Junior Development at the National Training Centre (NTC). He also witnessed the training session at the NTC and appreciated the efforts of the PTF for development of tennis including the infrastructure development and establishment of NTC at the PTF Complex. It is pertinent to mention that Mr. Miley spent 25 years at the ITF where he successfully oversaw different programmes including Junior Tennis & Coaches Education Programme. After staying in Islamabad for two days, Miley now heads for Indonesia and later fir other far eastern Asian countries.