close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2019

PPP protests ‘victimisation’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders alleged on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was victimising their leadership and the Bhutto family only for political reasons in the garb of accountability.

They were addressing the party workers at a demonstration, held outside the Lahore Press Club against “biased and selective accountability of the PPP leaders over criticism of the government policies”.

The demonstration was led by PPP leader Samina Khalid Ghurki and presided over by Senator Aitzaz Ahsan, with a large number of women and workers in presence. Aitzaz Ahsan alleged that one-sided accountability had exposed the real aims of the rulers.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan