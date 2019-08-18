PPP protests ‘victimisation’

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders alleged on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was victimising their leadership and the Bhutto family only for political reasons in the garb of accountability.

They were addressing the party workers at a demonstration, held outside the Lahore Press Club against “biased and selective accountability of the PPP leaders over criticism of the government policies”.

The demonstration was led by PPP leader Samina Khalid Ghurki and presided over by Senator Aitzaz Ahsan, with a large number of women and workers in presence. Aitzaz Ahsan alleged that one-sided accountability had exposed the real aims of the rulers.