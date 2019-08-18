Modi more dangerous than Hitler: Sarwar

LAHORE : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Saturday said Pakistan would respond befittingly if India attempted any misadventure.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after visiting the residence of martyred Lance Naik Taimoor Aslam to offer condoles to his family. The Punjab governor said Taimoor Aslam sacrificed his life to protect the country and his sacrifice would not go waste. “The whole nation is standing with the family of the martyred soldier and we would never leave them alone,” he said. “I have assured the family of Taimoor Aslam of all support, including financial, on behalf of the Punjab and federal governments,” he added. He termed Indian Premier Narendra Modi more dangerous than Hitler and said Modi was already called “the butcher of Gujarat.” The Punjab governor said the Indian rulers should understand that war could ruin the peace in the region.

If war broke out, it would be the last war of the subcontinent, he warned.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that from the very first day, India was against the Afghan peace process and Kartarpur Corridor project, adding that Pakistan would complete the corridor before the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

He said that it had been established that India was not serious in resolving the Kashmir issue. The people of Pakistan were always ready to render any sacrifice for their country, he added.

He said the international community should take serious notice of human rights violations in Indian-Held Kashmir and the Indian atrocities should be stopped.

To a question about Kartarpur Corridor, the Punjab governor said that India had tried to sabotage the project but its all conspiracies would be foiled.

Today, the whole world and the Sikh community were supporting the project, he said, adding that Sikh pilgrims would be provided with every facility, including visas and foolproof security. —APP

Our correspondent adds: The Urdu Science Board (USB) on Saturday organised a ceremony to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

According to a press release, USB Director Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar, Prof Dr Sardar Asghar Iqbal from PU Department of Kashmiriyat and others addressed the ceremony.

The USB staff, students and teachers from various educational institutions and people from different walks of life attended the ceremony.

The speakers discussed the Kashmir issue in the present context and paid tribute to the freedom struggle by the people of Indian Occupied Kashmiris.

They condemned the steps taken by Indian government altering the status of Kashmir. They also said the Kashmir dispute was fundamentally international dispute to be settled with the consent of Kashmiris. They demanded the international community put an immediate halt to the bloodshed, violence and human rights violations in Indian-Held Kashmir as well as to repeal the black laws.

Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar said “We salute brave Kashmiris and pledge our solidarity and support to our Kashmiri brethren.”

Dr Sardar Asghar Iqbal said the Kashmir issue was a multidimensional international issue to be resolved according to UN resolutions.