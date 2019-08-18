Man arrested, six vehicles recovered

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has busted an inter-provincial gang of car thieves and recovered six vehicles from him, the police spokesman said.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed assigned the task to SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer to accelerate efforts against auto-theft activities.

Following his directions, special team was constituted under supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali along with police team. This team achieved a great success and apprehended a car-lifter of an inter-provincial gang. The gangster has been identified as Umer Ali s/o Rohan Khan, resident of district Mardan. The police team also recovered six stolen vehicles from him while efforts are underway to arrest his other accomplices.

During the preliminary investigation, he confessed to take away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Punjab too. The recovered vehicles bear the registration number as follows: Suzuki Mehran (LXV-3264), Suzuki Mehran (ACE-622), Toyota Corolla (MN-2129), Honda Civic (LXZ-0594), Suzuki Pick UP (IDT-3734) and Honda Civic (APQ-615).

While on going year ACLC police teams apprehended 78 car thieves and recovered 98 vehicles from their possession.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to intensify efforts to curb car lifting incidents. He has also announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the members of police team.