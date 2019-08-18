Anti-land grabbing cells set up in districts

LAHORE : ON the direction of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the anti-land grabbing cells have been set up in all districts of the province to ensure prompt redress of citizens’ complaints.

The cells would be headed by grade-18 officers and they would be responsible for getting the complaints against illegal occupation of land verified immediately and take lawful cognizance of the complaints. All actions would be carried out by the cell promptly to address the complaints.

According to a spokesman for the Punjab government, all administrative departments, autonomous bodies, development authorities and police department would provide complete support to the district anti-land grabbing cells so that effective action could be taken against Qabza mafia.

The spokesman said that all divisional commissioners would submit a consolidated monthly report of the districts on the prescribed format in the office of Director Complaints, Chief Minister’s Office, Lahore.

The spokesman said that in order to oversee the district-based cells, a provincial cell, Anti-Land Grabbing Cell, had been established in the Chief Minister’s Office.