Judicial remand of ex-DGs of Nepra, PSB extended

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday extended judicial remand of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) former Director General Syed Insaf Ahmed allegedly involved in misuse of authority and corruption till August 31.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced the accused before the duty judge on expiry of the remand term. The officials apprised the court of the preparation of investigation report during the proceedings.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till August 31 and extended the judicial remand of the accused.

According to NAB, Syed Insaf Ahmed was designated by Nepra for determination of electricity tariff proposed by a power firm in 2007. The accused had also worked as Nepra director tariff and later as DG tariff during the same period. He allegedly misused his authority and in alleged connivance of the management of the power firm, accepted fraudulent financial and technical information on account of various cost factors in order to allow fraudulent and illegal gains on the prices of electricity tariff, it said. The NAB added that the accused willfully facilitated the false cost estimates submitted by the power firm.

Meanwhile, the court also extended judicial remand of Punjab Sports Board (PSB) former Director General Usman Anwar, accused of embezzlement of Punjab Youth Festival funds, till August 24.The accused is facing charges of violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules in award of contracts and embezzlement of Punjab Youth Festival funds.