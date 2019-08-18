Bangladesh name Domingo as head coach

DHAKA: Bangladesh will have a strong South African presence in their backroom after Russell Domingo was named head coach for a two-year period.

The 44-year-old pipped Mike Hesson and Mickey Arthur in the race to succeed Steve Rhodes, who had taken charge last year and parted ways with the Bangladesh Cricket Board after the team finished eighth in the 2019 World Cup.

BCB President Nazmul Hassan said that Domingo’s long-term planning and full-time availability played a big part in their decision. Domingo had been the only candidate to have traveled to Dhaka for his interview, impressing Hassan and some of the directors last week.

“Domingo wants to integrate the national team with the A team, HP and Under-19s, so that our strong pipeline becomes useful,” Hassan said. “He has showed his commitment. He said that he will be here all the time, and we have been looking for someone just like him. A coach who can be with the player all the time.”

The board president further added that Domingo understood the senior team’s requirement of winning more in foreign conditions.

“He said that Bangladesh are unstoppable at home but they also have a hard time when they play in places like South Africa, England and Australia. This is the reality, and it was good to find out that he exactly knew what is required here.”

The Bangladesh Cricket Board have already renewed the contracts of batting coach Neil McKenzie and bowling coach Charl Langeveldt.