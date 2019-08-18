Solving Kashmir issue is UNSC onus: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reminded the world that addressing the suffering of Kashmiri people and ensuring resolution of decades-old dispute is the responsibility of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

In a tweet on Saturday, the prime minister welcomed the UNSC meeting to discuss the serious situation in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

He said there are 11 resolutions of the UNSC reiterating the Kashmiris right to self-determination.

He said the UNSC meeting had reminded the world that it’s a reaffirmation of these resolutions.