close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
August 18, 2019

Solving Kashmir issue is UNSC onus: PM

National

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
August 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reminded the world that addressing the suffering of Kashmiri people and ensuring resolution of decades-old dispute is the responsibility of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

In a tweet on Saturday, the prime minister welcomed the UNSC meeting to discuss the serious situation in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

He said there are 11 resolutions of the UNSC reiterating the Kashmiris right to self-determination.

He said the UNSC meeting had reminded the world that it’s a reaffirmation of these resolutions.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan