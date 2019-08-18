Marriott goes plastic bag-free

Islamabad : The Islamabad Marriott Hotel has begun a ‘plastic-free’ campaign to help reduce its plastic footprint.

The initiative has been taken in collaboration with Plastic Miracles, a social enterprise which aims to be society’s change agent and to pioneer innovations that benefit society.

“We are committed to working on a plan to reduce the use of plastic bags on our premises. In fact, we have already taken an initiative to reduce 70 % of plastic consumption at the hotel," said Islamabad Marriott Hotel general manager Maurizio Romani.

Maurizio Romani said the step was taken as soon as the ban on plastic bags from August 14 was announced for the federal capital.

"We have always been committed to caring for the community and the education of conservation and practices to protect the environment. Our management and colleagues are excited to lead the way and to make a difference," he said.

The GM distributed environment-friendly shopping bags made by Plastic Miracles to visitors. Also, the Islamabad Marriott Hotel marked the Independence Day by holding a national flag hoisting ceremony on the premises.