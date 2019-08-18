BNP’s Amanullah Zehri among four killed in Khuzdar attack

QUETTA: Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader Nawabzada Mir Amanullah Khan Zehri among four people were gunned down by unknown armed assailants near the Crash Plant area of Khuzdar district here on Saturday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Major (retd) Muhammad Ilyas Kabzai, the victim Nawabzada Mir Amanullah Khan Zehri, along with his 15-year-old grandson Mardan Niaz Khan Zarakzai, was on way home to the Noorgama Zehri area from the Bulbul area in vehicles when his convoy was passing the Crash Plant area some armed assailants opened indiscriminately fire on the convoy and managed to escape from the scene.

As a result, Nawabzada Mir Amanullah Khan Zehri, his grandson and his two security guards namely Sikandar Khan resident of the Manjushori area of Nasirabad district and Nisar Ahmed, resident of Zehri, died on the spot after receiving multiple bullets injuries.

Soon after the incident, a Levies force team, led by Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar, on information reached the site and shifted the bodies to the civil hospital Zehri where the bodies have been handed over to the heirs after the completion of the medico-legal formalities. Levies force cordoned off the entire area and started a search operation to trace out Further investigation was underway.