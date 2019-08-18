Man dies in Lahore police custody

LAHORE: A man died in police custody under mysterious circumstances on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Shan. Police said Zeeshan alias Shani, Asghar, Waqar and Haider were arrested by Lower Mall police a couple of days in the cases of theft. They were taken to a court where they attempted suicide.

Lower Mall police locked them up. On the day of the incident, as the policeman tried to wake him up, he was found unconscious. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead. He was a resident of Farrukhabad in the Shahdra area. The victim’s family alleged that police had subjected him to torture which resulted in his death.

The inspector general of police, Punjab, also took notice of the incident and ordered the DIG Operations to hold inquiry into the incident.

The footage of the CCTV camera installed in the lockup would also be sought for the investigations. Police claimed the man, Zeeshan, was involved in 35 cases of theft and dacoity.

report: Police submitted the initial report on death of an accused in a lock-up. Capital City Police Officer BA Nasir has ordered departmental inquiry into the incident for formal probe. Faisal Mukhtar, SSP (IAB), has been deputed to conduct the enquiry. Further necessary action would be taken in the light of the formal report. It was also decided that judicial inquiry would be requested to maintain more transparency.

According to the initial report, Shan alias Shani was in custody in case FIR No. 643/under Section 325-511 dated 10-08-19 at Lower Mall police station. He was found dead in the lock-up at 12:05 midnight of Friday and Saturday.

This case was registered against him when he injured himself in the Bakhshi Khana during his appearance in a court in case FIR No. 63/17 u/s 381-A/411 of PS Naulakha, said the initial report. According to a spokesman for Lahore Capital Police, PFSA and Crime Scene Lab unit had collected forensic evidence and the body was removed to Mayo Hospital.

Cable factory gutted: A fire erupted at a cable manufacturing factory near Bao Sammi Wali Ghati in the Sherakot police limits on Saturday and it reduced different goods to ashes.

Rescue 1122 controlled the fire after hectic efforts of over two hours. No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported in the incident. The reason behind the fire eruption could not be known. Rescue 1122 firefighters controlled the fire using safety gadgets as the factory had filled with thick smoke due to burning of plastic material.

Meanwhile, a fire broke in a godown of iron scrap at Misri Shah. Woods were also placed there which were burnt. Rescue 1122 fire service reached the scene and controlled the fire.

Meanwhile, furniture and other valuables were destroyed in a fire erupted in a office on the third floor of plaza on MM Alam Road on Saturday. Rescue 1122 fire service put out the fire.