‘Proud’ Lampard eyes first Chelsea win in home debut

LONDON: Frank Lampard admits his first match as Chelsea manager at Stamford Bridge will be a proud occasion, but only a win against Leicester will make Sunday’s homecoming a truly memorable occasion.

After successive defeats in his opening two competitive games in charge, Blues legend Lampard is desperate to get his reign up and running with three points this weekend.

The 41-year-old, Chelsea’s record goal-scorer, is certain to get a hero’s welcome from his adoring fans despite the frustrating start to the season.

A crushing 4-0 defeat at Manchester United in Chelsea’s opening game of the Premier League campaign was followed by Wednesday’s penalty shoot-out loss to Liverpool in the European Super Cup in Istanbul.

Both performances featured moments of promise for Chelsea, but Lampard knows he will be judged on results.

“I’m proud to manage this club. I’ve been back a few times and had great support,” Lampard said.

“It will be an emotional, special day for me but the important thing is trying to get the three points and that’s what I am really worried about.”

“There were good parts of the Man United game that got lost in the result but not lost on me — against Liverpool, we played one of the top teams in the world and really matched them.”