CITY PULSE

The Secret Side of Feica

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Feica’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Secret Side of Feica’ until August 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Walking through Play

The VM Art Gallery is hosting a group art exhibition titled ‘Walking through Play’ until August 26. Call 021-34948088 for more information.

Microcosm 3

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting an art exhibition titled ‘Microcosm 3’ from August 22 to September 29. The show features works by 20 female artists. Call 021-35821462 for more information.

Creative Karachi Festival 2019

The Creative Karachi Festival is Karachi's famous two-day festival of interdisciplinary arts and creativity, transformed into a weekend 'mela'. The two day festival promises to transform our tiny corner of the megalopolis of Karachi into a buzzing wonderland of music, art, food, creativity and fun through an exceptional line-up of visual artists, contemporary and traditional craftsmen, performers, writers, poets, dancers, film and documentary makers, qavvaals and musicians, comedians and storytellers and a unique outdoor eating experience with communal tables, food demos, and tastings!

Date: Friday 30th & Saturday 31st August 2019

Time: 02:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Venue: Alliance Française de Karachi

Call (92-21) 3538-9043 for more information.

Lahore Lahore Aye!

The Sanat Initiative gallery is hosting an exhibition titled “Lahore Lahore Aye!” featuring works by Hala Nasir and Rehmat Hazara.

The show opens at 5pm from Thursday, August 22, 2019.

Call 0300-8208108 for information.

Earth Cover

The Koel gallery is hosting an exhibition titled “Earth Cover” featuring works by Farrukh Adnan.

The show remains opens from Tuesday, August 20 till Thursday, September 5, from 11am to 8pm (except Sundays).

Call 021-35831292 for information.