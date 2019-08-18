PSP chief condemns Kuchlak bomb blast

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Friday condemned the bomb blast at a mosque in Kuchlak, a valley located in the suburbs of Balochistan’s capital Quetta, in which five people were martyred.

Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the five innocent people, Kamal said those carrying out strikes, targeting holy places like mosques and indulging in genocide of innocent people actually had no religion and faith, as their aim was to destabilise Pakistan with such terrorist activities.

He said whenever the Kashmiri struggle for freedom and self-determination gained momentum, the Indian spy agencies conducted terrorist assaults in Pakistan. He said India was easing its frustrations by such cowardly acts in Pakistan.

The PSP chief also underscored the need for bringing terrorist Kulbhushan Jadhav and several others like him to their logical end with an immediate effect.

He acknowledged that the Balochistan province and its inhabitants had rendered huge sacrifices for the restoration of peace in Pakistan.

Kamal was of the view that the enemy of Pakistan was living in a fool’s paradise by thinking that the country had just 700,000 troops. They must know the reality that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army, he added.

“We have 200 million soldiers to fight for the national cause, and for the sovereignty and integrity of Pakistan.”