close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 18, 2019

Johnson could meet Macron ahead of G7

Top Story

AFP
August 18, 2019

PARIS: Prime Minister Boris Johnson may hold talks on Brexit with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of next week’s G7 summit, French diplomatic sources said on Saturday.

Johnson will “probably” see Macron in Paris ahead of the August 24-26 Group of Seven summit in the southern French resort of Biarritz, one of the sources said without giving a date. A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that a meeting with Johnson in Berlin was “expected very soon”.

“The chancellor and the new Prime Minister Boris Johnson have already spoken once on the telephone. But getting round a table together to discuss Brexit and other European issues... is of course useful,” the spokesman said.

The Johnson government says it is determined to take Britain out of the European Union by October 31 whether or not it can renegotiate an exit deal with the EU. Brussels has repeatedly rejected any idea of reopening the accord negotiated with Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story