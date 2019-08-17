close
Sat Aug 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

Gilgit-Baltistan desert rally from 23rd

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

LAHORE: The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan would hold the Sarfaranga desert rally scheduled from August 23 to 25, with more zeal and passion, as the extravaganza has become a permanent brand of tourism and adventure for the Northern areas.

According to information received here, the Sarfaranga Desert Rally has become an adventure industry of Gilgit-Baltistan and has promoted the real image of country and region among international communities.

The prevailing improved law and order situation, harmony and enhanced domestic and international tourist flow to Pakistan and GB were the key dividends of Sarfaranga desert rally 2017 and 2018.

This year the event has been scheduled from August 23 to 25 and GB government has planned to organize Sarfaranga Desert Rally with more zeal and larger magnitude.Besides participation of national level professional drivers and adventure lovers, international racing enthusiasts are also eager to participate in the rally.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports