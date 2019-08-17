FM Qureshi briefs Spanish counterpart on Kashmir situation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi telephoned his Spanish counterpart Josep Borrell on Friday to brief him on the current situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The foreign minister highlighted the illegal and unilateral steps taken by the Indian government to change the status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its demographic structure. He said these steps were in contravention of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and the international law.

Qureshi underlined that the actions taken by India entailed grave risk for peace and security in the region and were aimed at bringing a material change to the status of Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted the severe hardships being faced by the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the face of unprecedented lockdown of the entire population. He apprised him of the worsening situation of safety and security of the people in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which has been under curfew since August 5.

Spain’s Foreign Minister Borrell said they were closely monitoring the situation and that any further escalation would have severe impact on the peace and security in the region. He added that Spain and the European Union would make every effort to ensure peace and stability in South Asia.The two sides agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.