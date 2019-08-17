close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

Minor girl assaulted, killed in Mardan

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

MARDAN: Body of a minor girl, who had gone missing a few days ago, was found in fields at Janbaz Nara area in the limits of Saddar Police Station on Friday, police and hospital sources said.

The sources said the five-year-old ‘I’ had gone missing a few days ago.

The father of the minor girl works abroad. The family members searched her out everywhere but to no avail.

Kifayatullah, the grandfather of the missing girl, got registered the first information report at the Saddar Police Station on August 11.

The sources added that the locals and relatives found her body dumped in a field near her house on Friday.

The body was shifted to the Mardan Medical Complex for autopsy, where the management declared the minor girl had been sexually assaulted and later killed. It may be noted here that it is 8th incident of sexual assault and murder of minors in the district.

