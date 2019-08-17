close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
August 17, 2019

DC holds open court

Peshawar

BAHAWALPUR: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shozab Saeed held an open court at his office on Friday. Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada was also present on the occasion. On the occasion, the DC said all the officers must adopt an open door policy and listen to the complaints of people and resolve them as a priority. He said open courts were being held on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for solving people’s problems. The DC listened complaints of the visitors and took immediate notice on the applications and issued directions to the officers concerned.

