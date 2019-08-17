DC holds open court

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shozab Saeed held an open court at his office on Friday. Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada was also present on the occasion. On the occasion, the DC said all the officers must adopt an open door policy and listen to the complaints of people and resolve them as a priority. He said open courts were being held on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for solving people’s problems. The DC listened complaints of the visitors and took immediate notice on the applications and issued directions to the officers concerned.
BAHAWALPUR: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shozab Saeed held an open court at his office on Friday. Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada was also present on the occasion. On the occasion, the DC said all the officers must adopt an open door policy and listen to the complaints of people and resolve them as a priority. He said open courts were being held on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for solving people’s problems. The DC listened complaints of the visitors and took immediate notice on the applications and issued directions to the officers concerned.