Portraits of Quaid, others displayed

The Alhamra Arts Council organised an exhibition featuring portraits of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and leaders of Pakistan Movement in connection with Independence Day celebrations at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall on Friday.

Artworks on Quaid-i-Azam, Allama Iqbal, and freedom movement of Pakistan were the special attraction for the visitors. An exhibition was inaugurated by Lahore Arts Council Chairperson Ms Moneeza Hashmi along with Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Moneeza Hashmi said it was a great gesture of Lahore Arts Council to pay tribute to Jinnah and other national heroes and their sacrifices which they made for the nation. She stated that it was time to inculcate Quaid’s message of “Unity, Faith and Discipline” into the minds of new generation.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a great democrat who believed in the principles of equality of mankind, fraternity, equity and liberty. He said, “Alhamra has the same vision and we will follow the footsteps of our founding father for the prosperity of our beloved country.” This exhibition will serve just a reminder for the Pakistanis to reawaken the ethics of brotherhood, patience, tolerance, and unity as practiced by Quaid–i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he added.