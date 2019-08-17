close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

Four terrorists killed in DI Khan

National

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The security forces killed four terrorists in the forest area of Kulachi tehsil on Friday, official sources said.

The sources said that acting on a tip-off the security forces and police in a joint search operation raided a hideout of the terrorists in the dense forest area at Bachaabad locality.

They added that heavy exchange of gunfire took place between the security personnel and those holed up in the hideout. The sources said four terrorists including Javed Malana and Abdur Rehman Ustarana were killed in the clash. The other two weren’t identified. The sources added that heavy arms and ammunition were also seized during the search of the hideout. Kulachi tehsil in Dera Ismail Khan district has been in the news in the past as well due to presence of militants and their involvement in acts of terrorism.

