Parade on 18th to highlight city’s past glory

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has announced a city parade will be held on August 18 as part of Independence Day celebrations. The parade will start at Bara Dari and end at Tower. In a statement issued by the Commissioner House, he said the parade would highlight the past glory of Karachi and various aspects of the city’s history. Notable personalities in various fields would participate in the event.