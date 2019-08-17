KU extends deadline for submitting MS admission forms

Karachi University on Friday extended the date for submission of application forms for two-year MS (Computer Science) for the evening programme session 2019 until August 22.

KU Directorate of Admissions Incharge Dr Saima Akhtar said that students would be able to do research in Wireless Sensor Network, Grid Cloud Computing, Network, Cyber Security, Usability, HCI, Spatial, Temporal Database, Bioinformatics, Big Data, Parallel Computing, Internet of Things, Image Processing, Computer Graphics, Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Complex Network and Energy Efficient Network.

She said that the admission forms were available at UBL branches located at Silver Jubilee gate, main university campus, Nazimabad roundabout and PIDC House while the online admission forms and prospectus were available at the varsity’s website.

The aspiring students could download the form and submit it in the bank branches against the payment of Rs4500. The admissions would be given on the basis of the result of test and interviews.

Akhtar said that all admissions were subject to qualifying the aptitude test with minimum 50 per cent marks, and the candidates with private/public sector boards, universities of Pakistan or foreign qualification need to submit an equivalency certificate issued by the Equivalence Committee of the KU.