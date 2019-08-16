close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
I
INP
August 16, 2019

Four brothers suffocate to death

National

I
INP
August 16, 2019

KARACHI: Four persons die due to suffocation in Landhi on Tuesday morning. According to police and rescue services the victims were brothers and hailed from Pishin Balochistan. They lived in a house located in Kanta area of Landhi where they were found dead in their room. According to police sources the ill fated brothers had left the generator running the previous night and the smoke emitting from it filled their room resulting in their deaths.

The deceased have been identified as 22 year old Anwar 20 year old Umar 18 year old Usman and 16 year old Hamza. The brothers owned the house in which they were found dead and ran a local cafe in the same area.

The victims family refused post mortems of the deceased. They said that power supply had been suspended in the area from the last three days.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan