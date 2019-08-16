Four brothers suffocate to death

KARACHI: Four persons die due to suffocation in Landhi on Tuesday morning. According to police and rescue services the victims were brothers and hailed from Pishin Balochistan. They lived in a house located in Kanta area of Landhi where they were found dead in their room. According to police sources the ill fated brothers had left the generator running the previous night and the smoke emitting from it filled their room resulting in their deaths.

The deceased have been identified as 22 year old Anwar 20 year old Umar 18 year old Usman and 16 year old Hamza. The brothers owned the house in which they were found dead and ran a local cafe in the same area.

The victims family refused post mortems of the deceased. They said that power supply had been suspended in the area from the last three days.