Swabi firing leaves one dead, four injured

SWABI: One person was killed and four others sustained injuries when two groups exchanged fire in Baja village here on Thursday, police officials said.

They said that injured Tamraiz Khan told the cops of the City Police Station that Faisal, Fida Mohammad and Raz Mohammad allegedly opened fire on them near their house. As a result, they said, Tamraiz and his friend Naseer Khan and three passers-by identified as Maqsooq Khan, Saeedullah and Fida Khan were injured.

The injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital but due to their serious condition, the doctors referred them to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar. However, Naseer succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital.