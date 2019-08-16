Four killed in Bannu incidents

BANNU: Four persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in two separate incidents in Domail tehsil on Thursday, the police said.

They said the youth were observing Black Day to express their solidarity with Kashmiris while riding motorcycles and cars near Kashu Bridge.

The occupants of a car fired shots into the air to mark the occasion and one of the bullets hit a man sitting on the roadside, leaving him injured. His friends instantly fired back at the car and two of its occupants identified as Sanatullah and his nephew were killed.

Meanwhile, two motorcycles collided near Shaindi Adda on Miranshah Road. Two persons Qiratullah and Abdul Sattar were killed while Hanif sustained injuries. The dead and injured were shifted to a hospital.