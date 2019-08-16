Flood causes four-hour road blockade in Kalash Valley

CHITRAL: Facing severe hardships, the tourists remained stranded for four hours due to blockade of the road due to a flash flood in Kalash valley of Bamburet on Thursday.

Locals said the residents remained busy in helping the tourists who were stuck up in Kalash Valley due to the road blockade for four hours.

They said some tourists were taken by the locals to their homes while others preferred to wait on the roadside for reopening of the road. The residents said the road was partially reopened after four hours and most of the tourists had a passage to cross the flooded routes.

The traffic cops also reached the spot and streamlined the traffic by putting them in the queue to cross the narrow road easily. Locals said that former deputy commissioner Rehmatullah Wazir had purchased some tractors for the purpose where landslide on roads was cleared for the passage of traffic.

“Nobody knows where those tractors have gone? Where are they being used nowadays? If those tractors are no more available for clearing roads to traffic, why the district administration is not taking steps to arrange tractors for the purpose?” a local asked.