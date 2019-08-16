AC extends Khaqan’s physical remand in LNG reference

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, Islamabad, on Thursday extended the physical remand of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till August 29 in an ongoing probe into the liquefied natural gas (LNG) case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday produced the former prime minister before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir for extension in his physical remand in LNG reference.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was arrest by NAB last month for his alleged involvement in illegal award of LNG contract.

During the hearing, NAB prosecutor apprised the judge of development in investigation process and prayed to the court to grant 15 days’ further remand of the accused person.

Former PM Khaqan Abbasi stated before the court that he had been cooperating with the investigation team and had been answering its questions. He stated that he had no objection to granting his further physical remand.

The judge, however, directed NAB officials to try to conclude investigation of the accused person till next hearing on August 29.

According to the NAB arrest warrant, former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is accused of commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices under Section 9 (a) of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999. It may be mentioned here that NAB had also arrested former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in the same case.