close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 16, 2019

Four killed in Bannu incidents

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 16, 2019

BANNU: Four persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in two separate incidents in Domail tehsil on Thursday, the police said. They said the youth were observing Black Day to express their solidarity with Kashmiris while riding motorcycles and cars near Kashu Bridge. The occupants of a car fired shots into the air to mark the occasion and one of the bullets hit a man sitting on the roadside, leaving him injured. His friends instantly fired back at the car and two of its occupants identified as Sanatullah and his nephew were killed.

Meanwhile, two motorcycles collided near Shaindi Adda on Miranshah Road. Two persons Qiratullah and Abdul Sattar were killed while Hanif sustained injuries. The dead and injured were shifted to a hospital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar