Fri Aug 16, 2019
August 16, 2019

Israeli police kill Palestinian teen

World

 
August 16, 2019

JERUSALEM: Israeli police say officers shot dead a Palestinian teen and seriously wounded another after they stabbed a policeman outside a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site. Police Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said Thursday the officer was moderately wounded in the stabbing in Jerusalem’s Old City. He said the two assailants, both minors, were shot by police officers at the scene. The Palestinian Red Crescent said a guard from the Islamic Waqf, which manages the nearby compound, also suffered a gunshot wound and was hospitalized. Thursday’s stabbing took place just days after Israeli police clashed with Muslim worshippers at the contested site, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary. The compound is the holiest site for Jews and the third holiest in Islam.

