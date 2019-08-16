Ex-Bolivian football chief banned for life

GENEVA: FIFA on Thursday banned the former treasurer of South America’s football federation for life after an ethics panel found him guilty of bribery.

Romer Osuna, who also once headed Bolivia’s football federation, was among a group of South American football officials charged with corruption in 2015 amid the unprecedented scandal that triggered sweeping reform within FIFA.

The adjudicatory chamber of FIFA’s independent ethics committee said in a statement that it had investigated a bribery scheme that ran from 2012 to 2015 in which Osuna was accused of “awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights to CONMEBOL competitions.”