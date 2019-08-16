EFU Life Celebrates Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day using Holographic Technology

EFU Life, the leading life insurance provider in Pakistan, celebrated Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day at EFU Life House. The event ‘EFU Life Ka Shaheen’, featured a mesmerizing display of Shaheen (Falcon), flying over different national monuments of Pakistan using holographic technology.

The Shaheen (Falcon) is known for its resilience and foresight, and its strength to remain victorious amidst challenging situations. The display of ‘Shaheen, in all its beauty reflects the strength of this nation when unified under the singular identity of Pakistan.

Mr. Taher G. Sachak, MD and CEO EFU Life said, “I take this opportunity to congratulate Pakistan on its 73rd Independence Day and would like to pay homage to our Founders that planted the seed of this Great nation. Let us all play our part in bringing stability to this country, so our future generations can live a peaceful and prosperous life. As a Company, we stand committed to serving the people of Pakistan by providing them with the best financial planning solutions suited to their growing needs.”

The hologram can be viewed by passersby’s from the road front facing EFU Life House, and it is the first time such a display has been executed in Pakistan on such a scale.***