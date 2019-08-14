Navy celebrates Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: An impressive Change of Guard ceremony was held at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as the entire nation celebrated anniversary of Independence of Pakistan.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Naval Academy cadets, clad in ceremonial dresses, assumed ceremonial guard duties at Mazar-e-Quaid with traditional spirit, enthusiasm and military customs to mark the Independence Day celebrations.

Commodore Training Ashore, Commodore Irfan Taj, graced the occasion as chief guest and reviewed the guard. The chief guest and smartly turned out cadets of Pakistan Navy presented Qaumi Salam to Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.