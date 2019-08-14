Demonstration workshops held at SLS

Rawalpindi : A series of 14-day demonstration workshops for primary classes were held at Sadeeqa’s Learning System (SLS) Montessori and High School, says a press release.

The workshops were held at the SLS Head Office and were attended by the teachers from all campuses as a part of the Education Improvement Programme at SLS. The workshops focused on all the subjects divided on different days. The teachers were allotted different topics for demonstrations keeping in mind the syllabus to be taught in the coming term.

The workshops were held during the presence of the subject coordinators guiding the teachers about teaching each concept in an effective and easy manner. Activity based teaching of each subject was highly stressed upon in every workshop. Teachers brought several audio visual aids relevant to their topics and shared their ideas of teaching with the rest of the teachers. The audience also gave in their input by sharing several activities about each topic making the workshops interactive as well. Each workshop was followed by a short feedback session, the purpose of which was to appreciate and provide positive feedback to the teachers especially the new ones in order to boost their morale and create room for improvement. Managing Director, SLS Schools, Mrs. Asiya Talha also attended the workshops and appreciated the teachers for sharing their knowledge and putting so much effort to make the lessons interesting for the students in order enhance their learning. The teachers were also awarded with certificates of appreciation for such well delivered demos.