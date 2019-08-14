Early year education workshop held at TMUC

Islamabad : Millennium Institute of Professional Development (MIPD) organised graduation ceremony for Millennium Early Years Education Workshop (MEYEW) 2019, at The Millennium Universal College TMUC, Sector H-11/4, says a press release.

Chief Executive Roots Millennium Education and Founder MIPD Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, appreciated Shazia Abbasi GM - MIPD, Ayesha Aamir Senior Manager MIPD and Ayesha Beg Manager MIPD and Maria Ali, Montessori curriculum coordinator for the successful culmination of the MEYEW 2019.

Superintendent Police Saad Aziz Islamabad graced the occasion with his precious presence as a chief guest and enlightened audience on educating and Training and shared his experiences, aspirations and vision in the field of education. He appreciated the efforts of Millennium Institute of Professional Development for providing the great and effective learning opportunities to the teachers of Roots Millennium Education and management staff.

MIPD is Pakistan’s leading teacher training, professional development Institute which has been formed with a mission; to work towards qualitative improvement in teacher training, training education and professional development. The Training Initiatives by MIPD attract public & private schools teachers, national educational offices, school administrative and leadership staff, principals, educational leaders, academic directors, student counselors, school groups, fresh graduates, NGO’s, mid-career professionals and Montessori practitioners, mothers and young aspiring individuals.

MIPD has an extensive experience of conducting workshops and teachers training under the leadership of highly qualified scholars, educational specialists, groundbreaking researchers and master teacher trainers. MIPD has numerous course offering spanning a vast array of customised courses in three categories of core, essential and extended in four domains of teaching & learning, Educational leadership, early years and cooperate office.

Roots Millennium Education, considers itself as a GLOCAL School - local in approach and global in perspective. No one can deny the fact that today’s students live in a world that is extremely fast paced, constantly changing, culturally diverse and technology driven. In this age we cannot deliver 20th century, factory model education. This changing paradigm of 21st century requires & necessitates that we redefine the term ‘education,’ ‘school,’ ‘curriculum,’ ‘Teacher’ and the ‘learner.’

From the beginning, the vision of MIPD is to bring teachers into direct contact with the opportunities, which will have a great impact on their professional development. MIPD provide to teachers great learning opportunities to learn from leading scholars, academia and educational thinkers in a stimulating environment, surrounded by learning and academic resource, ultimately the aim is to support and invigorate classroom teaching with the new ideas and energy, new texts and techniques, new content and connections.