Comprehensive arrangements made to maintain peace on Eid, I-Day

FAISALABAD: The Punjab government had made comprehensive and elaborated arrangements to maintain peace across the province on the eve of the Eidul Azha and the Independence Day.

The divisional and district administration had played vibrant role to make the administrative and security arrangement a success for conducting the Eid cleanliness operations successfully and celebrating the Independence Day in a befitting manner. This was informed during a joint press conference of the divisional and the district administration and parliamentarians at the Commissioner Office on Wednesday. Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti, RPO Ghulam Mehmud Dogar, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Niazi, parliamentarians Raja Riaz Ahmad, Shakil Shahid, Firdous Rai, SSP Syed Ali Raza, CEO FWMC Kashif Raza Awan, General Manager Operation Col. Emad Gill, MD Cattle Market Company Col. Babar Feroz, CO MCF Sardar Naseer and other officers were present on the occasion. Giving details of the Eid ul Azha and Independence Day arrangements, MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar directly supervise the Eid cleanliness operation in all big and small cities of the province whereas CM Punjab himself visited the different cities to check the cleanliness condition.

He appreciated the successful arrangements made by divisional and district administration and regional police and lauded the strategy to provide security and peaceful environment to the citizens in a better way. Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti thanked the media representatives for extending the cooperation to make the Eid cleanliness operation and other arrangements a success. He said that the animal waste were lifted promptly for its disposal on dumping sites out of the city areas to avoid the pollution and bad smell.

He said that Independence Day was celebrated with expressing solidarity with the kashmiri brethren and Black Day would also be observed throughout the Faisalabad division on 15th August. RPO Ghulam Mehmud Dogar informed that Eid congregations were held at 1799 places throughout the Faisalabad division including 265 Eid congregations at open grounds. He informed the security plan for the Eid congregations and said that 5900 security officials were deployed besides installations of security gadgets at the Eid prayers congregations. He informed that special arrangements were made at the the sacrificial animals markets for providing security to the traders and citizens.

He maintained that solid security arrangements had been made at the public parks and recreations points under the guidance of Punjab govt. and cooperation of political leaderships and media. Deputy Commissioner Tariq Niazi said that district administration performed active role for providing best service delivery to the citizens on Eid ul Azha and Independence Day. He informed that proper monitoring was made to make the cleanliness operation a success at district, tehsils and towns levels. CEO FWMC Kashif Raza Awan and MD Cattle Market Company Col. Babar Feroz also briefed the media about the cleanliness operations and facilities provided in the cattle markets.

Fesco issues power shutdown schedule: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued power shutdown schedule for Thursday (today) due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines. According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Alzmain, Zahid Jee, Asim Mill, Shehbaz Garment, BB Jan and AM Tex feeders emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will remain suspended from 8:30am to 12 noon while Rasheed Abad, Rehmat Town, Jalal Street, General Hospital, Munir Abad, Raja Chowk, Qudrat Abad, Ejaz Town, Saeed Abad, Ali Road, Faisal and Qaim Sain feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station will observe shutdown from 8am to 12 noon on Thursday (August 15). Similarly, electricity supply from al-Khaliq and Thikriwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will also remain suspended from 9am to 1pm on August 15, 2019.