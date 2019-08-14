No impact on Kartarpur Corridor project and Guru Nanak’s 550th birth celebrations

Appreciating the Pakistan government’s stance to continue the Kartarpur Corridor project as scheduled, Dr Sagarjeet Singh, a member of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), said the latest tension between the two neighbouring countries would have no impact on the cross-border project and the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikh religion, would be celebrated in November.

He said that the PSGPC and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) would welcome members of the Sikh community from across the world, including India, to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations.

In November last year, Islamabad and New Delhi had agreed to open a key border crossing for Sikh pilgrims ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak to be held in Pakistan. The Kartarpur border connects Pakistan’s northeastern Narowal city to India’s eastern Gurdaspur district.

“Pakistan reiterated its commitment for the Kartarpur project showed that it respects all religions and we (the Sikh community in Pakistan) are thankful to the government for it,” Singh told The News.

He said that preparations for celebrating the birth anniversary and opening of the corridor were in full swing. The government through the ETPB had been giving full support for the preparations and also opened the historical Gurdwara Chowa Sahib in Jhelum this month that was remained closed for the past 72 years.