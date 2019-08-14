People flock to recreational spots on third day of Eid in capital

ISLAMABAD: People flocked recreational spots across the country on the third day of Eid to enjoy pleasant rainy weather. Rush was witnessed at Murree, Pir Suhawa , Rawal Lake Park, Shakarparian, Daman-e-Koh, Lok Virsa and Malls where families enjoyed every moment of the Eid festivity.

According to residents of the capital, after traditional exchange of Eid greetings and meat distribution among friends, relatives, dear and near ones people thronged picnic spots and hotels to enjoy the event. It is really very exciting to enjoy the third day of Eid at beautiful recreational spot,” said Ahad Raza, who has come to Giga Mall along with his family. “We had a lot of fun and we had cooked special meal,:” said Zain Hashim who came to Monal with his friends.

“It is nice to visit picnic spot during Eid holidays as it has more attraction for the visitors as compared to normal days,” said Saniya Zubair who came in Rawal Lake. A number of citizens were also seen traveling towards Murree as the weather of Murree turned pleasant during Eid days. Local as well as tourists from different parts of the country, taking full advantage of Eid holidays, thronged Murree to enjoy natural beauty with pleasant weather, said a tourist from Sialkot Adnan Mukhtar.

While most of the tourists, the town received on the occasion of Eid were from Lahore, Silakot, Karachi, Multan , KPK and other areas of Punjab. The tourists enjoying the pleasant rainy weather at Murree, Nathiagali, Donga Gali, Ayubia, Changla Gali and other scenic resorts. Most of the visiting families had brought their own food, while youngsters with cooking utensils were busy to make Barb Q.

Some of youngsters traveled on motorcycles from lower parts of the country to visit the hilly areas. The local police had made special security arrangements at picnic points with heavy deployment to maintain law and order. A large number of youth were also visiting beautiful tourist resorts including Swat, Kalam, Bahrain, Naran, Kaghan, Galiyat and Lake Saiful Maluk on eid days.