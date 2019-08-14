Pakistan observes Black Day today

MIRPUR/LAHORE: Expressing complete dissociation with India besides strong protest over New Delhi's recent nefarious move of altering the historic globally-acknowledged disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir state, Pakistanis and Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and rest of the world, would observe India’s independence day today (August 15) as a Black Day to condemn India for constantly denying Kashmiris their birth right of self-determination.

They will apprise the world of the India’s ongoing worst reign of state terrorism, making people of occupied state besieged for the past 10 days by her 900,000 military and paramilitary troops.

India has unleashed history’s worst atrocities and state terrorism against the people in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, fighting for liberation for the motherland from the forced Indian rule for past 72 years.

The observance of Black Day is also aimed at expressing indignation against the Indian imperialism in the state. “Anti-India rallies followed by protest demonstrations in all small and major cities and towns at both sides of the LoC will be hallmark of the day,” an AJK government spokesman said. “Participants of the protest rallies will wear black bands around their arms as a sign of hatred against India, according to the organisers of the special black day programmes. Black flags will be hoisted atop the buildings by the protesting Kashmiris at both sides of the LoC,” according to reports.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, anti-India rallies will be staged and processions will be brought out in all small and major cities, including AJK’s capital city of Muzaffarabad and all nine district headquarters of Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Bhimbher, Palandri, Rawalakot, Haveili, Jhelum Valley and Neelam valley by the people belonging to all walks of life to reiterate severe anger at the Indian imperialism.

In Mirpur, the major protest rally to observe the Indian Independence day as black day will be taken out from District Courts premises at 10.30am under the auspices of the National Events Organising Committee Mirpur district, the grand forum of all public representative organisations representing all segments of the civil society, NEOC Chairman Sardar Adnan Khursheed said here on Wednesday.

Participants of the rally will pass through major city streets carrying black banners and placards to express hatred against the India for turning the Indian-occupied Jammu Kashmir the world’s largest prison perpetuating brutalities and human rights abuses in the occupied state for past 10 days, since the revocation of special status of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir by the despotic hardliner BJP-led Indian government.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that Pakistan would mark the Independence Day of India as a Black Day. He said the real spirit behind observing the Black Day is to provide awareness to the whole world about the oppression and brutality of Indian forces on innocent Kashmiri people. He said a rally would be organised in this regard in Lahore today. "I appeal to the people of Punjab to come out in large numbers and fully participate in the Black Day rally," he said.

The CM said, "We will give the message to the whole world that the people of Pakistan are with the Kashmiri people yesterday, are inseparable today and will remain their part and parcel for all times to come.

The meaness and shrewdness of Modi government has been revealed before the world nations, he said and added that India could not withhold and sustain its undue occupation over occupied Kashmir by inflicting oppression and tyranny on the innocent people of Kashmir. India had murdered democratic values and moral norms in occupied Kashmir, he said.

The ideology of Modi depicted Nazism which would ultimately bring downfall of India, he remarked. The blood of innocent Kashmiri people being shed in their struggle would definitely attain the desired objective of achieving independence of occupied Kashmir, he added.