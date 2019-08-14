0.1m people martyred for Kashmir cause, says AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider has said Kashmiris are looking towards Pakistan after India ended the special status of the Valley. He said all agreements with India have abolished after the actions taken by Modi and the Line of Control (LoC) has become a ceasefire line now.

Addressing the AJK legislative, he said the next target would be Pakistan if the Kashmir cause derailed. He said the Kashmir freedom movement is 500 years old. He said over 0.1 million lives have been sacrificed for Kashmir cause.

AJK PM said Ghulab Singh massacred people of Kashmir in 1832 and 40,000 Kashmiris were forced to take refuge in Pakistan. He said the journey to get freedom would continue. He said all those making propaganda against Pakistan would be ruined. He said Kashmiris long ago decided to live and die for Pakistan.

Raja Farooq said people of Kashmir are facing immense brutalities by the hands of India occupation forces. He said there is no difference in Hitler’s and BJP’s rule adding that Kashmmiris are being deprived of food and medicine.